HITCHCOCK
A major car crash has closed part of FM 2004 near the Galveston-Brazoria County line.
The wreck occurred about 9:30 a.m. in the 10800 block of FM 2004. First responders from Hitchcock were dispatched to the crash.
The crash appeared to involved two vehicles, a pickup truck and an Comcast work van, according to a witness at the scene of the crash. Police could not immediately confirm the condition of the drivers of the vehicles.
Police had closed part of the highway as they responded to the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
