GALVESTON
The city lifted its restrictions on water use Saturday, four days after putting them in place in order to conserve water supplies while a utility line was repaired.
The Gulf Coast Water Authority completed its repairs to the water line Friday. While the line was being repaired the city banned some water uses, including lawn irrigation.
The water authority repaired a leak in a water main near the intersection of Interstate 45 and state Highway 146.
The line serves Tiki Island, Galveston, Bayou Vista, Hitchcock and Santa Fe, as well as parts of La Marque and Dickinson.
— John Wayne Ferguson
