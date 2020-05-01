GALVESTON
More than 600 people in Galveston County have tested positive for COVID-19, the Galveston County Health District announced Friday.
As of Friday, 614 people from Galveston County had been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the health district.
The district began testing on March 6, and the first local positive cases was announced on March 13.
The district also announced one new COVID-19 related death on Friday.
A woman older than age 91 died April 25, according to the health district. The woman had preexisting health conditions, according to the health district. To date, 27 deaths in Galveston County have been attributed to COVID-19.
The health district did not identify the woman or say what city she was from.
As of Friday, 16,886 Galveston County residents had been tested for COVID-19.
