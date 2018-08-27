GALVESTON
A trio of NASA planes will fly low over Galveston this morning, officials said.
The agency plans to fly three planes over Houston and Galveston as part of a training maneuver and aerial photo shoot, NASA said. The planes — a Gulfstream III, a Gulfstream V and a T-38 Talon, will take off from Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base about 10:30 a.m., NASA spokeswoman Brandi Dean said.
The planes will fly first to Houston and then to Galveston before returning to the base about noon, she said.
NASA announced the flights so people would be aware of the low-flying planes as they pass overhead.
NASA uses the Gulfstream jets for research. Most recently, the jets have been used to track lava flows in Hawaii and to document ice melting in the Arctic and Antarctic.
The flight is not connected to the sonic boom tests NASA plans to conduct off Galveston Island in the fall.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.