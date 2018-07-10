LEAGUE CITY
A League City man is charged with aggravated assault in connection with the beating of a woman inside a house Monday on Oboe Trail, police said.
Galen Hysmith, 32, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday morning, according to police records.
He was taken into custody after a woman called police from a gas station and told them she had been beaten, according to a police complaint.
The woman, who lives with Hysmith, said he was emotional, abusive and out of control, according to the complaint.
Sometime at about 8 p.m., Hysmith began smashing holes in the walls of the house with a baseball bat and saying that he was going to kill the woman, her dog and himself, according to the complaint.
He made the woman write on the walls of the house about “all the things she had done wrong to him,” according to the complaint. While she was writing, he struck the wall with the bat multiple times near her head, according to the complaint.
The woman also was dragged by her hair and punched and kicked in the ribs, according to the complaint.
The woman was able to escape the house at about midnight. She hid in a park and inside a parked car in her driveway until the morning, when she went to a nearby gas station to call for help, according to the complaint.
Police arrested Hysmith inside his home in the 2200 block of Oboe Trail. Police found three guns and a sword inside the house after the arrest, according to the complaint.
The dog was unharmed, according to the League City Police Department.
Hysmith was held Tuesday in the Galveston County Jail on $40,000 bond, according to jail records. He also has been served with an emergency protective order, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.