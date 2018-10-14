GALVESTON
One person drowned Saturday after a kayak overturned in the water off a West End beach, the Galveston Island Beach Patrol said.
A second man aboard the kayak still is missing.
The men were about 30 yards offshore of Pirates Beach, near 11 Mile Road, about 6 p.m. when they disappeared in the water, Beach Patrol Chief Davis said. Neither man was wearing a lifejacket.
Raul Olivera, 25, was underwater for about 10 minutes before a bystander pulled him ashore, Davis said.
First responders administered CPR and took Olivera to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Davis said.
Alan Perez Perreira, 20, was still missing this morning. The Beach Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard and other local agencies searched the water with helicopters and boats overnight, but did not him, Davis said.
Beach Patrol lifeguards will continue the search along the shoreline today, Davis said.
Both men are from Houston. They had been staying at a relative's house in Galveston for the past month. The family is receiving counseling from the Jesse Tree and the Beach Patrol's survivor support network, Davis said.
West End beaches are unguarded.
Four drownings have occurred in Galveston this year, Davis said.
