The Galveston County Health District received more than 1,000 doses of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine Aug. 12 and will begin offering inoculation to high-risk groups on Monday.

The health district received the vaccine shipment from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Texas Department of State Health Services earlier this month, health district authorities said.

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

