The Galveston County Health District received more than 1,000 doses of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine Aug. 12 and will begin offering inoculation to high-risk groups on Monday.
The health district received the vaccine shipment from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Texas Department of State Health Services earlier this month, health district authorities said.
“This latest shipment of Jynneos monkeypox vaccine, and the ability to now change to intradermal vaccination, allows us to protect more people in our community who are at the highest risk for disease,” Philip Keiser, the local health authority, said.
Previous vaccines had to be injected subcutaneously, in a fat layer beneath the skin, the health district said. The new vaccine requires only injection into the skin.
Jynneos is a two-dose vaccine series administered four weeks apart, officials said.
The shipment will allow the health district to vaccinate as many as 500 people and the vaccine will be reserved for high-risk groups.
High-risk groups include men who have sex with men, and have had multiple or anonymous sex partners within the previous 21 days.
Other groups include those who’ve with a sex partner showing symptoms of monkeypox, which include skin lesions or rashes.
People diagnosed with HIV, chlamydia or early syphilis within the previous 12 months or are taking HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis also are among the high-risks group, the health district said.
Changing to intradermal vaccination the injection is administered just under the skin, it follows clinical guidance from the CDC and Department of State Health Services and increases the number of vaccines the health district can give,the health district said.
“We’re able to get the same immune response, but by doing an intradermal vaccination we can vaccinate more of our high risk populations,” health district spokeswoman Ashley Tompkins said.
The monkeypox vaccine will be limited to those who are high-risk Galveston County residents because of a limited national vaccine supply, officials said.
The vaccines will be distributed to people who have been confirmed to have had high-risk contact with someone infected with monkeypox and other high-risk groups, health officials said.
The health district is asking people who have monkeypox symptoms or are isolating for monkeypox to refrain from attending the vaccination clinic.
“Please speak to your health care provider about getting tested if you think you have monkeypox,” the health district said.
Monkeypox is a rare viral infection caused by the monkeypox virus, the health district said.
“The risk level to the general public remains low,” officials said.
Monkeypox symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash that might look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body such as hands, feet and chest.
Some people might develop a rash first, followed by other symptoms. Others experience only a rash.
Monkeypox spreads from close contact with an infected person or animal through direct contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids or indirect contact with contaminated clothing or linens, as well as large respiratory droplets.
The health district announced its first monkeypox case on July 20, and now reports a total of five cases. One was confirmed by the CDC on Aug. 9 and there have been four probable cases, the health district said.
As of Friday, there were 1,079 cases of monkeypox in Texas; 14,115 cases nationwide.
Those who are interested in receiving the vaccine can visit gchd.org/monkeypox to complete the health district’s pre-screen form or call 409-938-7221.
