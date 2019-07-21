Two people were transported to the hospital in a wreck that shut down the main lanes of the causeway to Galveston late Saturday night.
Traffic was diverted to the access roads after an accident on I-45 at the causeway at 11:32 p.m. Saturday night, Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
By 12:20 a.m. Sunday morning, police were beginning to reroute traffic around the wreck, Hancock said.
Police didn’t know the medical status of the two people sent to the hospital at 12:20 a.m. Sunday morning, Hancock said.
