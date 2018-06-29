GALVESTON
A 39-year-old man was arrested Thursday and accused of stabbing another man on an island beach earlier this month, police said.
Virgil Graham, 39, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.
Graham was arrested in connection to a stabbing on the beach underneath the Murdochs gift store in the 2300 block of Seawall Boulevard on June 13, according to the complaint.
The stabbing occurred about 8:20 p.m. The victim, another man, suffered a stab wound to the abdomen but survived the attack, according to the complaint.
The victim told police he had been sitting on the beach and drinking beer with several people when a white man with a beard joined the group, according to the complaint. Soon after, the man stabbed him, according to the complaint.
The victim said there was no fight or disagreement before the stabbing, and that he did not know why the man stabbed him, according to the complaint.
Police had arrested Graham on June 14 on an unrelated charge. When he was arrested, he had a pocket knife, according to the complaint.
The victim identified Graham using a photo lineup on June 19, according to the complaint
Graham was held on $20,000 bond, according to court records. He was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Friday, according to jail records.
