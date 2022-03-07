The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation on Monday awarded a $150,000 grant to the Nia Cultural Center for expansion of its Juneteenth Legacy Project's headquarters, art gallery and programs, said Sam Collins III, a local historian and co-chair of the project.
Collins, along with Sue Johnson, executive director of Nia Cultural Center, and Torrina Harris, program director for the center and board member of Vision Galveston, all contributed to writing the grant proposal.
The money will be used to implement programming and hire additional staff, as well as to help the organization build capacity to do the additional work needed in the community, Collins said.
"The foundation's decision to support the work of the Nia Cultural Center's Juneteenth Legacy Project Headquarters is important to the community of Galveston and Galveston County," Collins said. "As we reimagine monuments and memorials in public spaces, we're also working to tell the full story of our shared history."
The headquarters, "Absolute Equality" mural and art gallery are on the corner of 22nd and The Strand.
"It's our hope that this grant will help us to educate the public through various programs that highlight history and historical figures that have made a difference in Galveston, Collins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.