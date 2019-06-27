GALVESTON
A man in his 50s is believed to have drowned at the San Luis Pass, the Galveston Island Beach Patrol said Thursday.
The drowning was reported about 1:45 p.m., officials said.
The man, who was not immediately identified, was found floating not far from the shore, officials said. There was fishing equipment near his body, officials said.
The man was described as a white man, officials said.
The San Luis Pass is one of the most dangerous locations on Galveston Island because of the strong currents that flow between the Gulf of Mexico and West Galveston Bay. Signs warn swimmers and fishermen from going in the water there.
There is not a permanent lifeguard at the pass, though the beach patrol does monitor the area during the summer.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
