A tanker truck leaked used sulfuric acid while traveling along FM 1266 in League City Tuesday morning, shutting down the road as city crews cleaned the spill, officials said.
The spill has shut down the road between FM 646 and League City Parkway until crews can transfer the truck’s contents to another vehicle, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for League City.
The truck was traveling down FM 1266 shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday with an overfilled tank and hot temperatures apparently caused some of the valves to pop off, leaking sulfuric acid, Greer Osborne said.
Workers tried to move the truck and clean up the spill, but the vehicle’s brakes locked up and another truck was needed to transfer the material, Greer Osborne said.
“They’re looking at hours to bring in the truck and transfer from one to another,” Greer Osborne said.
