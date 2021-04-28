SAN LEON
A Kemah man was arrested Tuesday and accused of killing a woman inside a house in San Leon, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday.
William Glenn Herron, 54, of Kemah, was arrested and charged with murder on Tuesday evening, according to jail records. He was being held at the county jail on $100,000 bail on Wednesday afternoon.
Herron is accused of killing Mary Elizabeth Hyman inside a home in the 600 block of 24th Street in San Leon, an unincorporated community in the east side of Galveston County adjacent to Galveston Bay.
Herron and Hyman were dating, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. Hyman was living at the home where she died, he said
Deputies were called to the home by Herron around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Trochesset said. He told deputies that Hyman had been found unconscious and unresponsive, Trochesset said. Hyman was declared dead at the scene.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday determined that Hyman's death was a homicide, and that the cause of death was blunt force trauma.
Herron was interviewed at the Galveston County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday and has asked for an attorney, Trochesset said. Court records didn't list who his attorney was as of Wednesday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
