GALVESTON COUNTY
Two of Galveston County’s largest school districts each voted Monday to push back their originally scheduled back-to-school dates.
The Texas City Independent School District’s board of trustees voted unanimously to reschedule the first day of school from Aug. 12 to Aug. 24, a date change that was previously discussed at a school board meeting last week.
“It’s a good, solid start date,” Texas City ISD deputy superintendent Susan Myers said. “As you all know, it’s the date the state has as the official start date — the fourth Monday in August. So, we’re really returning to the date that the state prescribes. We changed it only because we’re a district of innovation.”
The first three weeks of school will be online only, with students having the option to choose between virtual learning from home and in-person instruction at schools beginning Sept. 14.
“I think this is going to be the year of flexibility,” Myers said. “We’re going to have to approach every day looking at the data that’s before us and looking at the guidelines before us and making the adjustments necessary because we just don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring.”
Clear Creek ISD’s board of trustees voted 6-1 to move the start date for its new 2020-21 school year from Aug. 18 to Aug. 24.
Staff members will still return Aug. 18. All students will begin the school year learning online only, and students who choose in-person classes will return to campus in two stages. Pre-kindergarteners and kindergarteners, sixth graders, ninth graders and special education students will go back to school Aug. 31, and all other students will return Sept. 8.
“This will give us an opportunity to really home in on our protocols necessary to ensure that we have the safety and well-being in place, that we’ve dotted all our i’s and crossed all of our t’s, and then train small groups of students transitioning into the schools,” Clear Creek ISD superintendent Greg Smith said.
The lone dissenting vote, board member Scott Bowen, felt the first stage of in-person classes should begin the week of Aug. 24 and not the following week as proposed.
In a separate vote, Texas City ISD decided that students who choose to learn remotely will still be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities, as long as they meet eligibility requirements and are in good standing with the program. Those students would have to provide their own transportation to practices, Myers said.
“If they’re following all the rules, if they’re coming to practice, then we would allow those kids to participate,” Myers said.
