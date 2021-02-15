Update, Monday, 7:33 a.m.
Some people on Galveston Island have been without power since at least 2 a.m.
Areas without power includes city's downtown, the East End Historic District and the Silk Stocking District, as well as some West End neighborhoods.
Centerpoint Energy's power outage tracker is down, and there was no immediate estimate to when power would be restored.
In a Twitter post at 6:30 a.m., Centerpoint said it was complying with ERCOT's request to curtail power usage.
"As a result customers may experience longer outages than previously anticipated," the company said. "We appreciate your patience."
Update, Monday, 7:09 a.m.
There is ice reported on multiple roadways in or near Galveston County, including the southbound side of the Galveston Causeway, on state Highway 6 at its intersection with state Highway 135 in Alvin, and on NASA Road 1 at Lakeshore Drive in El Lago, and on FM 518 at Winding Way Drive in Friendswood.
None of those are reported closed.
NASA Road 1, a raised roadway end of Interstate 45 is closed because of ice, according to Houston Transtar. The road is expected to be closed through Wednesday.
GALVESTON
State and local officials are urging people to stay home and conserve energy this morning after a winter storm dropped snow and iced up roads across Galveston County, and peoples' efforts to stay warm across Texas caused the state's electricity council to call for rolling blackouts to manage the crisis.
It was about 36 degrees on Galveston Island at 6:30 a.m., but strong winds made the temperature feel like 6 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in League City
In League City, the temperature felt like 11 degrees.
The weather service warned that more roads are not safe for passage in Southeast Texas because of ice and power outages.
Texas-New Mexico Power, which serves parts of the mainland, on Monday morning reported more than 19,000 power outages in League City, 7,700 outages in Texas City and 1,600 outages in La Marque. The power outage tracker for Centerpoint Energy was disabled Monday morning because its servers were too busy.
Early Monday morning, the Energy Reliability Council of Texas announced it would begin rolling blackouts across Texas to reduce demand on electrical systems. The blackouts were planned to last between 15 and 30 minutes, and could leave traffic lights and other infrastructure.
This is story will be continually updated with new information throughout the day.
