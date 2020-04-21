Some area high school seniors might get to don a polyester gown and throw their hats into the air after all, despite COVID-19 restrictions that have forced a final semester at home and cancellation of any fun to be had in a group.
Texas City Independent School District sent letters to all seniors late Monday informing them that La Marque High School and Texas City High School graduations, originally scheduled for June 5, will be held in person at Moody Gardens in Galveston on June 27. La Marque’s ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.; Texas City’s commences at 3 p.m.
“One thing that has not changed is our devotion to you, Class of 2020, and our desire for you to have as many of these cherished memories and traditions that you can,” interim district superintendent Susan Myers said in the letter.
The ceremony is contingent on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and any executive orders handed down by Gov. Greg Abbott, district spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said.
“If we are not able to congregate in large groups in two months, we will have to make changes,” Tortorici said. “That could include limiting the event to graduates and parents only with proper spacing.”
Dickinson Independent School District also is planning an in-person traditional graduation ceremony for an as yet undetermined date in July, a follow-up to Dickinson High School’s virtual graduation event on May 21.
“The stadium lights will shine brightly throughout the evening on May 21 in honor of our graduates,” said Tammy Dowdy, the district’s director of communications.
Details are being finalized for the July indoor event at a venue that can accommodate 6,000 people, Dowdy said. Students and their families will be notified later this week.
In Hitchcock, the school district is surveying families to determine their preference for a traditional graduation ceremony on June 26 or July 24, assuming gathering is allowed by county and state guidelines.
“We will combine awards and scholarships for seniors on the same night as graduation,” district Superintendent Travis Edwards said.
Graduation will be held at the Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road in La Marque.
Galveston Independent School District’s plans for Ball High School include a virtual graduation scheduled for May 28 and an in-person event some time during the summer, officials said.
“The date and venue of the summer graduation has yet to be determined pending state, county and local decisions regarding stay-at-home orders, large gatherings and social distancing,” said Billy Rudolph, the district’s director of communications.
Determinations about Clear Creek Independent School District’s four high school graduations will be forthcoming later this week, a district secretary said.
Santa Fe High School is conducting an online survey to determine preferences of seniors regarding graduation and graduation-related activities at www.sfisd.org; click on Seniors 2020 for a letter from Principal Rachel Harris and a link to the survey.
Proms and other social activities also are in the works, with most districts looking at later in the summer, according to district representatives.
