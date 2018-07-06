LEAGUE CITY
The League City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Friday morning.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of West Main Street at about 4:47 a.m., police said.
Dispatchers received a 911 call about possible gunshots being fired, police said.
When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to one of his arms, police said. The man was brought to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
Police released no other details about the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been announced.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
