Overnight rains flooded roads in some parts of Galveston County, causing some schools to cancel or delay classes Tuesday morning.
Texas City Independent School District canceled all classes Tuesday, the district announced on Twitter.
The College of the Mainland campus is Texas City is closed, the college said.
Clear Creek Independent School District reported delays, but said the district is operating on a normal schedule.
Some flooding was reported on Hughes Road in Dickinson early Tuesday morning, but that road is now passable, according to the Dickinson Police Department.
The rain caused some home deliveries of The Daily News to be delayed, the newspaper said.
Most of southern and eastern Galveston County was under a flash flood warning until 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in League City.
Some areas of the county received between 6 and 7 inches of rain on Tuesday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.