GALVESTON
Incumbent Galveston Tax Assessor-Collector Cheryl Johnson holds a more than 3,000-vote lead following the release of early returns on Tuesday night.
As of 8:25 p.m., Johnson, a 16-year incumbent, received 11,391 voter, according to the Galveston County Election Office.
Her opponent, Jackie Peden, received 7,256 votes, according the office.
The two women have waged a contentious campaign over the last year as first-time candidate Peden attempted to unseat Johnson from her longtime post. Peden had the backing of some top county leaders, including Galveston County Judge Mark Henry, a political rival of Johnson's.
Polls in Galveston County closed at 7 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back later for the most current results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.