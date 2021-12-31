Galveston Mayor Craig Brown has tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed Friday.
Brown, 75, was quarantining at his home in Galveston Friday and was experiencing only mild symptoms, he said. He is fully vaccinated and had a booster shot, he said.
It's the first time Brown has tested positive for COVID, he said.
'Tuesday night I started feeling a little bit under the weather, and on Wednesday I went over to UTMB and got tested and it came back positive," Brown said. "My symptoms have been kind of like having a cold. They're pretty mild."
Brown plans to remain isolated until at least Tuesday, he said. Depending on his symptoms, he might leave quarantine but continue to wear a mask after that, he said.
Earlier this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened the length of time it recommended people to quarantine after contracting the virus.
"I'm looking forward to getting healthy and getting back out there again," Brown said.
The Galveston City Council is scheduled to meet Thursday.
Brown said he wasn't sure where he contracted the virus. Family members he'd recently spent time with, including his wife and grown children, tested negative for the virus, he said.
Thousands of people in Galveston County have tested positive for COVID-19 as the highly infectious omicron variant of the virus spreads. Active cases of COVID-19 in the county have more than doubled since Dec. 23.
The 4,962 active cases in the county as of Thursday were the most cases since Sept. 22.
Omicron infections appear to be milder than previous variants of the virus, especially for people who are vaccinated. The number of people reportedly hospitalized by the virus in Galveston County is increasing, but the number being treated in intensive care units is still near some of the lowest points of the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.