GALVESTON
Firefighters worked nine hours starting Saturday night and into Sunday morning to contain a blaze near the East End Lagoon.
The fire did not damage any structures, but burned a significant track of land between Apffel Park Road, Seawall Boulevard and Boddeker Road, Fire Chief Charles Olsen said.
The fire, which began at 8 p.m., raged with 20-foot flames for hours until first responders contained it about 5 a.m. Sunday, Olsen said.
The fire sent smoke billowing over the East End Flats and people standing on Apffel Park Road could hear the flames crackle.
The fire burned just north of the Beachtown subdivision, but the fire department never had to evacuate residents, Olsen said.
“We were able to prevent it from jumping across the road and getting to the houses,” Olsen said. “That was our biggest concern.”
The marathon response was largely because of problems getting to the fire, which started near a fishing area on Boddeker Road, Olsen said.
“The location of it and the terrain made it real hard because our trucks get stuck,” Olsen said.
Firefighters had to pull water from hydrants in the neighborhood and drive it out to the grassy area for use, Olsen said.
Galveston has off-road trucks, but called in help from multiple county agencies, he said.
“The guys worked really hard on it,” Olsen said.
It was unclear what caused the blaze, and, although fire personnel were investigating Sunday morning, it was unlikely the cause would ever be determined, Olsen said.
The likely cause was someone being careless with a cigarette or match, because there was no lightning in the area Saturday night, Olsen said.
Although the fire didn’t damage any structures, it burned a significant track of brush, trees and vegetation, Olsen said.
“I’m sure it devastated it in some ways,” Olsen said. “A lot of shelter for the animals burned.”
Firefighters saw birds flying away and a pack of four coyotes fleeing the flames, he said.
Nearby is the 648-acre East End Lagoon Nature Preserve, a long-time project of the city, the Galveston Park Board of Trustees and island naturalists who've been developing a plan to build infrastructure such as walking trails there.
City and park board officials have touted the preserve as a way to promote island nature tourism. The city last year promised the park board $50,000 a year for eight years to help it realize plans for the area.
The Galveston fire department received help from the Jamaica Beach, Santa Fe, Dickinson, Hitchcock and Texas City fire departments.
