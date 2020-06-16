GALVESTON
The city has canceled its popular Fourth of July parade and a cook-off amid concerns about the rising number of coronavirus cases in Galveston County.
The parade cancelation follows an earlier decision to cancel the city's traditional fireworks display over fears large crowds would spread infection.
Although the city wanted to hold the parade for islanders, continued crowding and the rising number of cases in the county have led to fears the event could spread coronavirus infections, leading the city to cancel it, said David Smith, executive director of fleet, transit and special events for the city.
The city also has canceled the Old Smokey Throwdown, an outdoor cook-off event previously scheduled for July 14, and suspended event permitting through the end of July, according to a release. Because of coronavirus, the city had stopped permitting events through the end of June, but was expected to begin again in July.
Before canceling it altogether, the city earlier this week announced it was planning to hold a Fourth of July parade downtown, instead of the usual seawall route.
The parade is organized by the Marine Corps League and the city asked the group to hold it earlier and downtown to reduce crowd sizes, spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said earlier Wednesday.
The city also had hoped the route would draw people to downtown shops and had planned to ask people to social distance and wear masks, Barnett said.
But cases have been increasing this week, a result of people not taking proper social distancing measures, officials have said.
Since Memorial Day, the Galveston County Health District has announced 734 new local COVID-19 diagnoses, an amount that accounts for 49 percent of all the cases identified in the county during the pandemic. Since May 25, the number of active cases has risen from 263 to 830, a 216 percent increase.
The Galveston Park Board of Trustees in May decided to cancel the island’s popular fireworks show amid fears the display would encourage people to cluster on the beach.
The split decision stirred outcry from restaurant owners who said the fireworks normally draw in more people who stay longer and spend more money — money desperately needed after months of restaurant dining rooms closed by government-mandated pandemic restrictions.
But cancelation of a parade won’t make a huge difference to island business, said Johnny Smecca a principal at Galveston Restaurant Group, which owns Saltwater Grill, The Gumbo Diner, Papa’s Pizza, Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant, Sky Bar Steak & Sushi and Taquilo’s Tex-Mex Cantina.
Galveston will always have visitors, Smecca said.
“I don’t believe not having the parade will be a problem,” he said.
Since beaches reopened May 1 after pandemic closures, visitors have traveled to the island at levels typical of Memorial Day weekends.
During the June 12 to June 14 weekend, about 155,000 cars drove onto the island from the causeway — about 2,000 more vehicles than the 153,000 that visited on Memorial Day weekend, May 22 to May 24, according to city data.
The park board still hasn’t made a decision about what it will do with the $20,000 it would have used to pay for the Fourth of July fireworks.
Cowards. You are not worthy of the celebration of the 4th of July.
