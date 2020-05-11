GALVESTON COUNTY
In the past two months, there were days Dr. Shawn Nishi would only talk to her 11-year-old daughter on the phone.
Nishi, a pulmonologist and critical care physician at the University of Texas Medical Branch, has been spending long hours at the hospital, often leaving before her family gets up and returning home late, she said.
“My family has been the only reason I can keep going,” Nishi said. “My 11-year-old makes lunch in the morning.”
For the past month and a half, health care workers across the county have had their normal lives upended as they’ve changed their regular hospital procedures to respond to an influx of coronavirus patients.
Health care workers are confident for now about their ability to treat patients but still wait in nervous apprehension for a potential second surge and continue to urge people not to take COVID-19 lightly.
Nishi usually conducts lung cancer screenings and runs diagnostics for certain lung conditions, but once coronavirus patients started being admitted into the medical branch, her duties shifted entirely to critical care, she said.
THE BUILD UP
When coronavirus was just starting to hit New York City in mid-March, Nishi was asked to take over planning for a surge in the medical branch’s area intensive care units, she said.
“I didn’t really know what that entailed,” Nishi said.
Nishi spent days trying to figure out how to keep patients safe, how to keep health care workers safe and how to get the supplies they needed, she said.
“It was exciting in the fact that I’ve never done it before,” Nishi said. “It was definitely exhausting.”
Preparing for the unknown was extremely stressful, especially in the beginning when no one knew how much personal protective equipment they’d get, Nishi said.
“That pre-era before we started seeing patients was probably the most stressful,” Nishi said.
Physicians attended webinars, did research and tried to learn as much as they could about coronavirus, she said.
“It’s not like something we’ve ever seen,” Nishi said.
At the beginning of the pandemic, plans were changing as physicians learned more about the virus, said Angel Romero Jr., assistant chief nursing officer at HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland in Texas City.
Romero, a nurse of 22 years, did a lot of research and listened to podcasts to try to understand coronavirus, he said.
The hospital had to change several procedures, such as not allowing people to visit patients, Romero said.
“We’ve kind of had to move to a more sterile environment and remove high-touch items like magazines on racks and child’s toys,” Romero said.
THE CHANGES
Health care workers at the medical branch were used to putting on full protective gear for some patients, but once coronavirus patients started showing up, physicians and nurses had to get used to doing it more often, Nishi said.
All that putting on and taking off of equipment takes extra time, Nishi said.
“We basically live at the hospital,” she said.
The medical branch has had sufficient protective equipment because the hospital rationed very early on, but people still worry about taking the virus home to their families, Nishi said.
Nurses and other health care workers are usually pretty cautious about making sure they’re not bringing infection home, but now they’re taking showers first thing upon getting home, putting their work shoes outside and leaving work clothes at the hospital, Nishi said.
Romero spent three weeks sleeping at a hotel so he didn’t bring the virus home to his family, he said.
It was tough being apart from them for that long, and Romero is glad to have his team around him, he said.
“You’re seeing folks that are struggling emotionally,” Romero said. “This period of time is crucible to all of us, and we’re getting to identify who we really are at our core.”
Now that he is home, he takes off his clothes in the garage, puts them in the wash and showers immediately, he said.
Romero is glad he that now he can see or call his family whenever he wants. Because the hospital hasn’t been allowing visitors, his patients have to arrange to video call to their families, Romero said.
THE TRIAL MEDICINE
As the cases in Louisiana started to climb, New Orleans native Dr. Susan McLellan watched nervously.
She kept waiting for it to hit Galveston County, said McLellan, the medical director of the biocontainment treatment unit and director of biosafety for research-related infectious pathogens at the medical branch.
McLellan provides clinical care and is an infectious disease consultant.
What’s giving McLellan hope is the initial trials of remdesivir, an antiviral drug developed by biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences Inc., McLellan said.
McLellan is overseeing the clinical trial of the drug’s treatment of COVID-19 patients at the medical branch’s site, which is sponsored by the National Institutes of Health.
Last week, the institutes released initial results of the first part of a study confirming patients given remdesivir recovered faster than similar patients who didn’t get the drug.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug for emergency use May 1.
McLellan is excited by the potential of remdesivir, she said.
One of McLellan’s patients, Jermaine Martin, recovered after being given the drug as part of the trial.
Martin, 47, considered himself a healthy man when he was struck with coronavirus in late March, he said.
The La Marque resident played tennis three days a week, worked out at the gym and ate healthy food, he said. He did have some asthma, but it hadn’t given him trouble in years, he said.
When he first fell ill, he tried treating his sore throat and fever with over-the-counter medicine, Martin said. That was just days after he was furloughed from his job as a sales manager at Sterling McCall Lexus Clear Lake, he said.
After he developed diarrhea and trouble breathing, Martin went to an urgent-care facility, where he was tested for the coronavirus. When the test showed positive, staff sent him promptly to the medical branch in Galveston, he said.
Martin felt terrible, he said.
“I could barely even walk before I went to urgent care,” Martin said.
When the physicians asked him if he wanted to be part of the remdesivir trial, Martin agreed.
“At that point, I just figured, what did I have to lose?” Martin said.
Martin spent two days in intensive care and another three in the hospital, he said. Even when he got home, he had to be on oxygen for several days because his oxygen levels were so low, he said.
Living through coronavirus has made Martin see things differently, he said.
“I had left here and came back,” Martin said. “It was like this was a new wavelength for me.”
LOOKING AHEAD
Now that hospitals have established their coronavirus procedures, Romero worries about people waiting too long to seek health care, he said.
“They’re coming in much sicker,” Romero said.
McLellan worries the public is getting too many messages about whether or not to wear a mask and about the need to establish herd immunity, she said.
“It’s to protect everybody else,” McLellan said. “There has to be a little bit of altruism and care for your fellow human beings.”
McLellan does worry about businesses starting to reopen and people starting to resume their normal daily activities, she said.
“I’m going to have plenty of study subjects is what I think,” McLellan said.
Martin wears a mask every time he goes out now, and he thinks everyone should as well, he said.
“I was shocked off of my rockers to go out and see how many people are taking this mask thing for granted,” Martin said. “If you only know where you could possibly end up.”
While levels seem manageable now, health care workers are worried about a second wave, Nishi said.
“There’s a lot of thoughts out there with why don’t we let everybody get infected and we have to accept a certain amount of badness,” Nishi said.
But no one wants to be hit with coronavirus, she said.
For now, health care workers are celebrating victories, such as when the first patient to recover from a ventilator was removed from the machine, she said.
“We were literally dancing in the hallway,” Nishi said.
