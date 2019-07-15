GALVESTON
Police Monday are investigating a shooting that left little in the way of leads.
Officers at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday responded to a report of a shooting in the 7000 block of Lasker Drive, finding a man with a gunshot wound, said Sgt. Xavier Hancock, spokesman for the Galveston Police Department.
The man was transported to the hospital with injuries that didn’t appear life-threatening, Hancock said.
Investigators are searching for suspects and received conflicting stories about what happened, Hancock said.
