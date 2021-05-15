PORT BOLIVAR
At least 87 people were arrested from Friday to Saturday morning to kick off Jeep Weekend on Bolivar Peninsula, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
“The day’s still young,” Trochesset said Saturday. “It will be 2 or 3 a.m. before it quiets down.”
Dozens of sheriff’s deputies have been on Bolivar Peninsula since Friday for the annual Jeep Weekend event. Constables and state troopers are also in the area to help.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office has deputies working overtime at the jail and jail substation, on the beach, on local highways and on the Galveston-Port Bolivar Ferry, Trochesset said.
Most of the 87 arrests were misdemeanors involving alcohol, Trochesset said.
Jeep Weekend, or Go Topless Weekend, is an annual beach party that started as a gathering for Jeep owners and enthusiasts.
The event has grown to be an annual beach party held the weekend after Mother’s Day. It can draw tens of thousands of people and be as busy for public safety officials as a major holiday.
The event has no central organizer.
The county also has arranged to station a nurse on the peninsula to help draw blood for testing from people suspected of driving while intoxicated. An assistant district attorney will be in the area to advise police on charges for some crimes.
Galveston County Emergency Services District No. 2 arranged for eight ambulances to be on the peninsula and for a helicopter to be available for medical airlift, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.