A recent string of vehicle burglaries in Friendswood resulted in three stolen guns, but law enforcement officials don't believe it's a trend caused by stay-at-home orders, they said.
In fact, law enforcement officials from around the county expect fewer such burglaries because more people are at home, which can be a deterrent to thieves, they said.
“It’s episodic, and we’re hopeful, based on some information that we’ve gathered, that we’ll be able to get some suspects identified,” Friendswood Police Chief Robert Wieners said.
Ten vehicle burglaries were reported between 9:30 p.m. March 28 and 9 a.m. March 29 in the Lakes of Falcon Ridge subdivision, police said.
Six more vehicle burglaries were reported between 9 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday — four in the 1300 block of Edgewater Drive and two in the 1700 block of Flat Rock Street. Additionally, a 2019 GMC Yukon was reported stolen from the 1900 block of Edgewater Drive. OnStar located and locked the vehicle, which was recovered at a Texas City apartment complex.
In all these cases, the vehicles were left unlocked, and in the case of the stolen Yukon, the vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside, police said.
Elsewhere in the county, there has been no noticeable spike in reported vehicle burglaries. If anything, having more people staying at their homes all day has acted as a deterrent to vehicle thefts, League City Police Department public information officer John Griffith said.
“Everybody’s home, and a large number of the people are outside,” Griffith said. “In League City, everybody’s outside and walking around, so it may even be more of a deterrent in the neighborhood areas.”
The numbers appear to support that, as vehicle burglary reports in League City dropped from a total of 17 from March 16-22 to three from March 23-29 — an 82.4 percent decline — according to League City Police officer and data analyst Cory Beyer.
Galveston County's stay-at-home order went into effect March 24, and the League City Council also on that day approved an ordinance allowing police to issue citations, which could result in fines up to $2,000, to violators of the order.
Galveston, too, is not seeing a rise in reported vehicle burglaries because more people adhering to a stay-at-home order makes any potential car thief much more noticeable, Sergeant Xavier Hancock said.
“There are way fewer people out walking these days, so anyone who would be out walking around and maybe shaking door handles is really going to stick out a lot more,” Hancock said. “Someone doing something like that would attract more attention, simply by their presence because there’s no other foot traffic to conceal behind.”
Even so, it’s still necessary for residents to take proper precautions when leaving their vehicles unattended, Hancock said.
“‘Take, lock, hide’ is something we say all the time,” Hancock said. “Take all your valuables out of the car, make sure you lock the car. If you think that you locked it, you should probably just lock it again. And then, anything that you do leave in the car, hide it, so there’s no enticement to ne’er-do-wells who might be looking.
"Realistically, these are crimes of opportunity," he said. "They’ll look and see if there’s something worth expending effort for. If there’s nothing visible in the car, then they will move on to another car.”
In other words, someone walked down the street trying car doors, and got THREE GUNS and an entire vehicle with the keys in it.
Expect some shootings or armed robberies in a few days.
The fact that there is no mention of the widespread release of inmates in response to the virus really leaves serious doubt to the quality of “reporting”. Auto burglary is up in my neighborhood in LC. Several neighbors reported that their vehicles have been burglarized over the past several days.
Guns and keys left in unlocked or even locked cars?
Can't fix stupid.
