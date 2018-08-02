FRIENDSWOOD
A city councilman called police on his own son last week after a motorcycle went missing from his garage, police said.
Dylan Gustafson, 19, of Friendswood, was charged July 27 with theft of property greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000, the Friendswood Police Department said.
Dylan Gustafson is the son of Friendswood City Councilman Carl Gustafson. Dylan Gustafson does not live with his parents and did not have permission to be in their house, according to a police complaint.
The older Gustafson called police after he noticed that a Honda dirt bike was missing from his garage, according to the complaint. He told police that he had already confronted his son about the missing motorcycle, according to the complaint.
Dylan Gustafson's bond was set at $5,000, according to court records. He was no longer in custody as of Thursday, according to police records.
The theft charge is a state jail felony, which carries a possible punishment of up to two years in a state jail or a fine of up to $10,000.
— John Wayne Ferguson
