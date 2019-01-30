BACLIFF
Local, state and federal law officers arrested two people Wednesday in Bacliff after executing warrants and seizing more than 430 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
Herbert Bacaj Goeler, 22, of Texas City, was charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance of more than 400 grams in a school drug-free zone and felon in possession of a firearm, officials said. His bond is set at $500,000, officials said.
Payton Leanne Dominy, 18, of Bacliff, was charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance of more than 400 grams in a school drug-free zone, officials said. Her bond is set at $20,000, officials said.
The sheriff’s office Special Crimes Unit, aided by the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety, among others, executed search and arrest warrants at a residence in the 4200 block Sevan Street, officials said. Officers seized three handguns, more than $2,700 and 433 grams, almost a pound, of methamphetamine, officials said.
The residence was within 1,000 feet of a school, thus upgrading the charges, officials said.
