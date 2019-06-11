TEXAS CITY
A Texas City man last week was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a disabled woman multiple times over a four-year period.
Kevin Thomas, 46, of Texas City, was arrested in June 2018 and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person.
He was accused of having sex a 23-year-old woman who is "developmentally delayed" and had the mental capacity of a 12-year-old, according to a police complaint.
On June 6, Thomas pleaded guilty to both counts of assault, according to Galveston County Court records. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to court records.
He will be eligible for parole after completing half of his sentence, according to the district attorney's office.
