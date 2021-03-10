KEMAH
Mark Chalk wasn’t happy when the greeter at Walmart in Kemah asked him to put on a mask when he entered the store Wednesday morning.
Wednesday was the first day since July 2020 that Texans weren’t required by state mandate to wear face masks in public places. If no one was telling him to wear one, Chalk, who lives in San Leon, wasn’t going to do it, he said.
But the Bentonville, Arkansas-based mega-retailer had declared before Wednesday’s widely publicized, controversial rollbacks that it would still require masks in its Texas stores.
Chalk said he would respect that.
“I wore the mask,” Chalk said. “I don’t like it. I don’t care for it and I think it’s going against my rights.”
WHAT IS THAT MASK RULE?
Around Galveston County, businesses and the public were easing into life without a state mandate. Part of that adjustment was figuring out what the rules were at different places.
In announcing the end to the statewide COVID restriction last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allowed individual people to choose whether to wear face coverings in public spaces and business operators to determine the rules about masks and social distancing on their private property.
Those options have led to a hodgepodge of rules that can vary from door to door. Some restaurants have announced they would open their dining rooms to 100 percent capacity while still requiring employees to wear masks.
Some retail stores, like Walmart, require customers to wear masks inside, whereas others are encouraging rather than requiring customers to do so.
TOO SOON
At the Surf Styles clothing store on The Strand in Galveston, owner Sarah Moore Click said she would require customers to wear masks in her store at least through the end of spring break next week because of the larger vacation crowds.
“It’s just too much too soon,” Click said.
Click hadn’t had any confrontations with customers on Wednesday, she said. But a few customers did get upset about the mask rule last weekend, even though the state order still was in effect, she said.
One thing lost with the rollback is the ability to blame mask rules on someone else, she said.
“It’s way easier to say ‘it’s a state mandate,’ than ‘I don’t want you to come in here without a mask on,’” Click said.
SHOPPER’S CHOICE
Not every store on The Strand is following the same strategy.
John Taylor, owner of Jammin’ Sportswear, 2314 Strand St., is letting his customers decide, he said.
“If customers are all wearing masks, I’ll throw it on,” Taylor said.
Most people entering the shop Wednesday had masks on, he said. But Taylor’s shop is big and people can keep distance from each other, so he’s not worried about some customers not wanting to mask up, he said.
ALL’S QUIET
There were no reports of confrontations in Galveston caused by mask disagreements in the early hours of the rollback, and police officials said they hoped it stayed that way.
In a statement, Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale reiterated that businesses have the right to refuse service and he hoped police wouldn’t have to diffuse disagreements caused by masking rules.
“There are no criminal charges for not wearing a mask in Galveston and the individual businesses can refuse service,” Hale said. “If a customer refuses to leave the business after a request, it may lead to criminal trespass charges. The Galveston Police Department would prefer the situation be settled by those parties.”
TOO SOON TO KNOW
Shoppers were wary of potential conflicts, too.
“It’s probably a little too soon,” said Valerie Athey, visiting Galveston from Lake Jackson. “It makes me a little nervous.”
Athey is a teacher and worries her chance of catching COVID-19 at work could increase, she said. She would probably walk out of a store if many people weren’t wearing masks, she said.
In Kemah, Fisayo Olamihoke walked through the Walmart parking lot with a mask on. He’d forgotten the rules had changed, but he had mixed feelings about the new rules, he said.
“I’ll just wait,” Olamihoke said. “Not because I’m told to, but because it’s the right thing to do. The more I wear it, the less chance I stand of catching the disease, especially in a congested area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.