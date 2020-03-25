GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District has reported the recovery of a local resident infected with the virus, marking the first such announcement since the coronavirus pandemic began.
A woman in her 30s was declared recovered from the virus after her symptoms resolved for at least 72 hours, the health district said on Wednesday. One of the signs of recovery is that fever subsides and there’s no longer need for fever-reducing medication, the district said.
The health district didn’t identify the woman by name, but the description it provided matches two people who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 by the health district so far this month.
Authorities on March 13 said a woman in her 30s from Friendswood was diagnosed with the virus. The woman was the first reported local case of the virus and was unusual because she had traveled from Galveston County to Travis County between the time she started showing symptoms and the time she was diagnosed.
The woman was connected in media reports to another person infected with the virus who attended the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Another Galveston County woman in her 30s was diagnosed with the virus on March 21. Officials have not released any personal information about that woman.
Along with announcing the recovery, the health district also on Wednesday reported five newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. The newest group includes three women and three men between the ages of 20 and 70. All six people are currently self-quarantined, according to the health district.
The health district hasn’t reported anyone in the county requiring long-term hospitalization because of a coronavirus infection.
As of Wednesday, the county health authority was aware of 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galveston County.
