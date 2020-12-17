GALVESTON
The Galveston Independent School District Board of Trustees on Wednesday announced its choice to lead the island’s 7,000-student school district.
Jerry Gibson, the superintendent of the Marshall Independent School District, is the district’s lone finalist. The board next will enter a 21-day negotiating period with Gibson. Trustees will vote on a final contract with Gibson in January, officials said.
If trustees agree to hire Gibson, he’ll replace Kelli Moulton, who has led the district since 2016 and announced her retirement from the district in September.
Gibson was one of 10 candidates interviewed to replace Moulton, Galveston school board president Tony Brown said. Two of the candidates, including Gibson, were interviewed for a second time, Brown said.
All of the interviews for the superintendent were conducted behind closed doors. The school district declined to release the names of the other finalists. Under state law, school districts are allowed, but not required, to keep superintendent candidate names secret.
The school district is contractually obligated to withhold the names of the other finalists, Brown said. The district hired a search firm to help conduct the search and received more than 70 applicants, he said.
“Based on the agreements that we entered as part of the application process, I am contractually bound not to respond,” Brown said.
Many government transparency advocates argue school boards misuse that exemption by selecting a lone finalist, rather than disclosing the short list of finalists they intend to interview.
In a phone interview Wednesday, Gibson said he applied for the Galveston position because the district’s schools present the kinds of challenges he’s used to handling, including getting struggling schools up to state standards.
“I think the things that Galveston ISD needed to improve on are my strengths,” Gibson said. “That heightened my interest.”
Working in Galveston also would bring him closer to his children and grandchildren, he said.
Trustees chose Gibson because of his track record of improving student outcomes at other school districts, Brown said.
“He is down to earth, candid and transparent,” Brown said in a statement to The Daily News. “He says what he is going to do and then he does it. He will take us where we want to go.”
Gibson has been the superintendent of Marshall ISD in Harrison County since 2016. Before that, he was superintendent of Coldspring-Oakhurst ISD. He also was an administrator in Waco ISD.
Earlier this year, Gibson was recognized as the Regional Superintendent of the Year by the Region 7 Education Service Center. He was recognized for improving Marshall ISD’s state school district ratings from “Improvement Required” rating to “Met Standard.”
Gibson oversaw major bond-funded projects that resulted in the opening of four new buildings, a $17 million high school renovation and $9.5 million renovation of an elementary school.
Galveston school officials earlier this year proposed a $219 million bond that would include the construction of a new high school. That election was canceled because of disruption caused by COVID-19. Gibson looked forward to helping navigate the project if it’s revived, he said.
“I wrote my doctoral dissertation on passing school bonds,” he said.
Brown anticipated that the bond would be back on voters’ ballot in November 2021.
Gibson wasn’t worried about taking over leadership in Galveston halfway through the school year, he said.
“I think it gives me an opportunity to come in during the second semester and look and see what’s going on and look for things that need to be done, Gibson said. “Then having that knowledge from the semester, we can look into introducing things that are going benefit our students.”
The district didn’t release specifics of Gibson’s contract Wednesday because terms aren’t finalized, officials said.
Brown declined to say what salary range the board was considering to pay Gibson.
“We’ve discussed some general terms, but nothing’s been finalized yet,” Brown said.
Moulton was paid $206,040 when she was hired in 2016, according to school records. On average in 2020, school districts of Galveston’s size paid superintendents salaries of $224,266, according to a study released by the Texas Association of School Boards.
The district doesn’t plan to hold any events for the public to meet Gibson before voting on his final contract, officials said.
A final vote on Gibson’s hiring is planned for Jan. 6, and Gibson’s first day of work will be Feb. 1, the district said.
