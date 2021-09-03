GALVESTON
People who want to donate items to those in areas affected by Hurricane Ida can bring goods to the Galveston County Daily News office, 8522 Teichman Road on Saturday.
The Daily News, in partnership with the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, has been collecting donations to send to victims of Hurricane Ida since Thursday.
The powerful storm slammed into eastern Louisiana on Sunday, knocking out power for millions of customers and wreaking havoc on property. The storm then moved north, causing devastating flooding along the East Coast from Pennsylvania and New Jersey up into New England and killing at least 46 people, The Associated Press reported.
A group of Galveston businesses and organizations donated a truckload of goods Friday. The groups included the Galveston Restaurant Association, Cub Scout pack 120, the Colony Park neighborhood and various local restaurants.
The Daily News will collect cleaning supplies, tools, first-aid items, water, nonperishable food items and snacks, dog food and personal hygiene items from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Daily News truck will roll out toward Louisiana on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.