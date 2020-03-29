GALVESTON
Nonprofits around the county are working to spread the word about dangers of the coronavirus and serve a population that could be especially susceptible to the infectious disease — homeless people.
Without places to shelter and limited access to information, the homeless could especially be vulnerable to the virus, while at the same time, many of the services they rely on might be limited in operations or closed to protect workers from coronavirus spread.
Homeless people who get community services from organizations such The Salvation Army of Galveston County are being made aware of the dangers of the coronavirus because staff is giving them information, said Holly McDonald, spokeswoman for The Salvation Army.
People who don’t connect with agencies and services might have heard about it from others in the homeless community by now, she said.
People who are living and sleeping on the streets or don’t have regular, reliable lodging could be more susceptible to potential spread of the virus often because they don’t have access to health care, she said.
“The people on the streets kind of have a tendency to have some chronic illnesses anyway,” McDonald said.
An estimated 25,800 homeless people are living in Texas, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Coronavirus is something to take seriously, said Izzak Porras, who has been living at The Salvation Army’s housing, 601 51st St., for the past three months with his wife.
“We’re grateful to have this place,” Porras said. “Being homeless, we’re more vulnerable than we would be if we have a structure. Here, at least they’re giving us the time just to take care of us.”
People are trying to be a little more mindful of their interactions with others, said Myra Deichert, Porras’ wife.
“It’s a little difficult because we get in a group setting on a regular basis,” Deichert said.
But Travis Wasicek, who is staying at The Salvation Army, hasn’t thought too much about it, he said.
“You can get it anywhere,” Wasicek said. “You’ve just got to have good thoughts.”
Wasicek has been sanitizing the whole building, but that’s something he would do anyway, he said.
The homeless probably are more at risk, in part because they might not have access to hygiene products, said Dr. Robert Beach, medical director at St. Vincent’s Free Clinic, which offers health care to underserved populations and some resources to homeless people.
Some people might also have substance or mental health challenges, Beach said.
“Getting them to follow guidelines can be difficult,” Beach said. “They just do things at the spur of a moment.”
St. Vincent’s has had to change its operations.
People aren’t allowed inside to shower or use the laundry anymore, Beach said.
And the clinics have moved primarily to telephone operations to promote social distancing, but that’s a challenge for homeless people who might not have access to phones, Beach said.
The Salvation Army has had to change operations too, McDonald said. The organization typically allows people inside it 51st St. facility to eat a hot meal but has moved to providing grab-and-go bagged lunches, she said.
The Salvation Army has reduced capacity at the shelter from 124 beds to 60 to promote social distancing. But only 39 beds are occupied, McDonald said. If someone decides to stay at the property, they won’t be allowed to leave and return until at least April 3 to prevent potential spread of coronavirus through the housing, McDonald said.
There are ways to help homeless people right now, Beach said.
“You have a lot of empty motel rooms around town at the present time,” Beach said.
A program allowing homeless people to temporarily shelter in place in hotels or motels could help curb the spread of the virus, he said.
