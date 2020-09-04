The last time Galveston had a major election, businesses could operate at 100 percent capacity and most people didn’t wear masks in public.
Galveston City Council and mayoral candidates will take the virtual stage next week in the first major discussion since the pandemic began.
With about a month before early voting starts, the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce-run event will focus on how the candidates plan to respond to the coronavirus and how their platforms have changed because of it.
The Galveston County Daily News is also partnering on the event.
A lot has changed since early March, when the five candidates for mayor took to a stage in front of a packed room to talk about what they’d like to change in Galveston, said Gina Spagnola, president of the Galveston chamber.
“From the last time we interviewed these folks, our lives have changed, our world has changed, how we do business has changed,” Spagnola said.
Many of the questions, which have been submitted by chamber members and Daily News readers, will focus on how the candidates will see the city through the COVID-19 crisis, Spagnola said.
As the chamber is focused on advocating for island businesses, questions will also ask how the candidates have served local shops and companies or how they plan to, Spagnola said.
“It’s an important time for our city and getting it right is very important for our future,” Spagnola said.
The discussions will span Tuesday and Wednesday and will be available to watch live virtually or after the event, Spagnola said.
It won’t be a debate; rather, it is meant to give people a chance to hear each candidate’s platform, she said.
Despite the pandemic, residents are still concerned about issues like infrastructure and drainage, said Phil Newton, acting president of the Galveston Alliance of Island Neighborhoods. The group represents several neighborhood associations across the island.
Infrastructure and ensuring code enforcement is continuing are top of residents’ minds, Newton said.
While candidates should look out for business, they should also look out for residents, Newton said.
“What we’re going to look for in a candidate is how to balance those two,” Newton said.
Residents are also talking about the future of policing in Galveston and whether the Galveston Police Department should change its policies or introduce more mental health training, Newton said.
But the neighborhoods aren’t in agreement on this.
More focus on police practices has become a matter of national debate this summer after George Floyd’s death launched protests against racial injustice across the country. Floyd died May 25 in Minneapolis while handcuffed and surrounded by four police officers, including one who had his knee on Floyd’s neck.
Galveston’s council races are crowded this year, with each seat being contested.
Craig Brown, James Casey, Raymond Guzman, Bill Keese and Roger “Bo” Quiroga are running for mayor. Brown is acting as mayor.
Douglas Godinich, the Rev. E.R. Johnson and former council member Tarris Woods are running in District 1 to replace Councilwoman Amy Bly, who is not running for reelection.
Pam Bass, Norman “Bucky” Buckaloo, J. David Robertson and William Schuster are running to replace Brown in District 2.
Incumbent District 3 Councilman David Collins is opposed by former Councilman Frank Maceo and by Wayne D. Holt.
Incumbent District 4 Councilman Jason Hardcastle is opposed by Bill Quiroga.
Incumbent District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski is being challenged by Robert Patrick Daigle and former Galveston Independent School District Trustee Beau Rawlins.
In District 6, the West End district, incumbent Councilwoman Jackie Cole is being challenged by former council member Marie Robb.
Most of the candidates had committed to participating in the event as of Friday.
