There will be a sales tax holiday for emergency supplies April 24 through 26, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said Tuesday.
Texans can buy certain items tax-free during that time, Hegar said.
“While we can't know when the next flood, tornado or hurricane may strike, we can make sure our families, homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies,” Hegar said. "This tax holiday can help Texans save money while stocking up for emergency situations."
There's no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. These include household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75; hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300; and portable generators priced at less than $3,000.
For more information, visit comptroller.texas.gov or call 512-463-4070.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.