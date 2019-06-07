GALVESTON
A Galveston man is awaiting extradition back to Texas to face charges in connection with the sexual assault of a girl, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
Steven Goff, 36, of Galveston, has been charged with two counts of attempted sexual performance of a child, deputies said. His bond is set at a total of $80,000, deputies said.
Investigators received a report of a sex crime involving an underage woman and eventually presented the case in May to the district attorney’s office, officials said.
Deputies obtained arrest warrants for Goff on May 8 and U.S. Marshals then found and arrested Goff on Wednesday in Covington, Louisiana, officials said.
Deputies are still investigating the incident while awaiting Goff’s extradition back to Texas, and additional charges could be forthcoming, officials said.
