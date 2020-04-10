GALVESTON
A statistical oddity occurred in Galveston County on April 5.
On that day, more people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the county — 18 — than were charged with crimes — 16, according to police and public health records.
And there’s a correlation between the two numbers, local law enforcement officials say.
In effort to decrease the number of people held in the Galveston County Jail as a measure to prevent infection from spreading in the facility, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset has encouraged local police departments to avoid taking some people accused of minor crimes into custody, if the departments have the option to instead issue a citation.
“We were asking them to try not to put people in jail for Class C misdemeanors and stuff,” Trochesset said. “If you’re able to write citations or do it in another fashion, manage in that direction.”
The request, combined with the effects of social distancing, has resulted in a dramatic and sudden drop in the number of people arrested, according to police records.
In the week leading up to March 18, county police agencies reported an average of 108 arrests or citations daily, according to a Daily News review of police records. The count includes people arrested and booked into the Galveston County Jail for felonies and misdemeanors, as well as people who were issued citations for things such as traffic violations.
During the week leading up to March 25, the number of arrests and citations reported by local law enforcement agencies decreased to 41 a day.
In seven days leading up to April 9, the average number of incidents was down to 30 a day.
The number of people being booked into the jail daily is now fewer than 20, Trochesset said. A month ago, the daily average was between 50 and 70 people, he said.
Local police officials attribute the decline in arrests to two things — fewer people out in public because of social distancing measures and the strategy of not arresting people for low-level crimes. Class C misdemeanors include crimes such as public intoxication, theft of less than $100 and driving without a license.
“The drop in the people going to jail is because people are actually heeding the warnings and staying home,” said Cpl. Allen Bjerke, a spokesman for the Texas City Police Department. “People are staying home and not getting into situations where they may be involved in a criminal incident or be tied into one.”
Trochesset’s request isn’t an order, he said. Police officers still can choose to take a person to jail if they deem it necessary, he said.
The effort to limit the number of people in the county jail doesn’t make communities less safe, said Trochesset, who compared the strategy to the one taken by police agencies during large events such as Mardi Gras.
The goal of the policy wasn’t to ignore misdemeanor crimes but to put minor issues that don’t immediately endanger public safety on the “back burner” Trochesset said.
Limiting arrests isn’t the only strategy that has been used to reduce the number of people being kept in the county jail. County prosecutors, defense attorneys and judges also worked to release some arrestees on cashless bond or have negotiated plea deals that would resolve a case and allow a person to be released or sent to a state jail facility.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 721 people being held at the county jail, according to jail records. On March 10, there were 989 people being held in the jail.
There have been no cases of COVID-19 connected to the county jail.
