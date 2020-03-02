Democratic and Republican Party candidates are listed in the order they’ll appear on the ballot.
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARIES
President
Pete Buttigieg
Elizabeth Warren
Tulsi Gabbard
Amy Klobuchar
Michael Bennet
Robby Wells
Deval Patrick
Julián Castro
John K. Delaney
Marianne Williamson
Andrew Yang
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
Cory Booker
Tom Steyer
Bernie Sanders
Michael R. Bloomberg
Joseph R. Biden
Note: Some candidates have withdrawn but are still on the ballot.
Note: The name Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente appears on both Democratic and Republican ballots. The Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente running as Democrat is the son of the Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente running as a Republican.
U.S. Senate
Victor Hugo Harris
Michael Cooper
Royce West
Mary “MJ” Hegar
Amanda K. Edwards
Annie “Mamá” Garcia
Adrian Ocegueda
D.R. Hunter
Sema Hernandez
Chris Bell
Jack Daniel Foster Jr.
Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez
U.S. Representative, District 14
Adrienne Bell
Sanjanetta Barnes
Mikal Williams
Robert “Puga” Thomas
Eddie Fisher
Railroad Commissioner
Kelly Stone
Mark Watson
Chrysta Castañeda
Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
Jerry Zimmerer
Amy Clark Meachum
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 Unexpired Term
Kathy Cheng
Larry Praeger
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
Brandy Voss
Staci Williams
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
Gisela D. Triana
Peter Kelly
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
Dan Wood
Elizabeth Davis Frizell
William Pieratt Demond
Judge Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
Steven Miears
Tina Clinton
State Senator, District 11
Susan Criss
Margarita Ruiz Johnson
Chief Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District
Jim Evans
Jane Robinson
Justice, 1st Court of Appeals District, Place 3
Veronica Rivas-Molloy
Jim Sharp
Dinesh Singhal
Justice, 1st Court of Appeals District, Place 5
Tim Hootman
Amparo Monique Guerra
Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District, Place 7
Lennon C. Wright
V. R. Faulkner
Wally Kronzer
Cheri Thomas
Dominic J. Merino
Tamika “Tami” Craft
Precinct Chairman, Precinct 314
Shirley Russell
Christy Callahan
REPUBLICAN PRIMARIES
President
Joe Walsh
Zoltan G. Istvan
Matthew John Matern
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra
Bob Ely
Bill Weld
Donald J. Trump
U.S. Senator
John Anthony Castro
John Cornyn
Dwayne Stovall
Mark Yancey
Virgil Bierschwale
U.S. Representative, District 14
Joshua Foxworth
Randy Weber
Railroad Commissioner
Ryan Sitton
James “Jim” Wright
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
Bert Richardson
Gina Parker
Justice, 1st Court of Appeals District, Place 5
Chad Bridges
Levi J. Benton
Terry Adams
James Lombardino
County Tax Assessor-Collector
Cheryl E. Johnson
Jackie Peden
Galveston County Constable, Precinct 1
Felix Flores
Rick Sharp
Galveston County Constable, Precinct 4
Justin West
D. J. Alvarez
Galveston County Republican Party Chairman
Yolanda Waters
Patrick J. McGinnis
Republican Party Precinct Chairman, Precinct 263
Norman Pappous
Tanya Beltran
UNCONTESTED DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES
• Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9, Brandon Birmingham
• State Senator, District 4, Jay Stittleburg
• State Representative, District 23, Jeff Antonelli
• State Representative, District 24, Brian J. Rogers
• District Judge, 56th Judicial District, George Lindsey
• District Judge, 405th Judicial District, Teresa Hudson
• Galveston County Sheriff, Mark Salinas
• Galveston County Commissioner Precinct 3, Stephen D. Holmes
• Galveston County Constable Precinct 3, Derreck Rose
• County Chairman, C. John Young, Jr.
UNCONTESTED REPUBLICANS CANDIDATES
• Chief Justice, Supreme Court, Nathan Hecht
• Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term, Jane Bland
• Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7, Jeff Boyd
• Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8, Brett Busby
• Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4, Kevin Patrick Yeary
• Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9, David Newell
• State Senator, District 4, Brandon Creighton
• State Senator, District 11, Larry Taylor
• State Representative District 23, Mayes Middleton
• State Representative District 24, Greg Bonnen
• Chief Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District, Tracy Elizabeth Christopher
• Justice, 1st Court of Appeals District, Place 3, Russell Lloyd
• Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District, Place 7, Ken Wise
• District Judge, 10th Judicial District, Kerry L. Neves
• District Judge, 56th Judicial District, Lonnie Cox
• District Judge, 405th Judicial District, Jared Robinson
• Galveston County Sheriff, Henry A. Trochesset
• Galveston County Commissioner, Precinct 1, Darrell Apffel
• Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Kathleen M. McCumber
• Galveston County Constable, Precinct 2, Jimmy Fullen
