GALVESTON
An island man is accused of using a beer can to commit assault inside a convenient store, police said.
Clarence Dalton, 40, of Galveston, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Galveston Police Department.
The alleged assault happened at a convenience store in the 3900 block of Broadway on Sept. 4, according to a police complaint.
Police were called to the store to a report of a holdup, but when they arrived found that Dalton and another man had gotten into a fight inside the store, according to the complaint.
Dalton told officers he had been confronted by a panhandler as he walked into store, according to the complaint. Dalton said the man pushed him in the chest after he refused to give him $5, which led to a fight inside the store, according to the complaint.
Three days after the fight, police reviewed security video from inside the store and saw something different, according to the complaint.
The video showed Dalton charging the man and getting face-to-face with him, according to the complaint. The video also showed Dalton hitting the man in the face with a a 25-ounce aluminum can of Bud Ice; throwing the man into a store display and continuing to punch and kick the man while he was on the ground, according to the complaint.
Dalton was held on $40,000 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail, according to jail records.
