Today is Election Day in Galveston County for local and statewide elections.
Galveston County conducts countywide elections, meaning eligible voters can cast a ballot for the races they are eligible to participate in at any open voting location.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
POLLING LOCATIONS
• Galveston County Courthouse, 722 21st St., Galveston
• Joe Faggard Community Center, 1750 state Highway 87, Crystal Beach
• Rebecca Sealy Hospital, 404 Eighth St., Galveston
• Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., Galveston
• Seaside Baptist Church, 16534 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, Jamaica Beach
• MUD 12 Building, 2929 state Highway 6, Bayou Vista
• West County Building, 11730 state Highway 6, Santa Fe
• Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 state Highway 6, Hitchcock
• Carver Park Community Center, 6415 Park Avenue, Texas City
• La Marque Community Room, 1109 B Bayou Road, La Marque
• Calvary Baptist Church, 517 18th Ave. N., Texas City
• Nessler Center, 2010 5th Ave. N., Texas City
• Bacliff Community Center, 4503 11th St., Bacliff
• Dickinson Community Center, 2714 state Highway 3, Dickinson,
• Kemah Community Center, 800 Harris Ave., Kemah
• The Crossings, 255 N. Egret Bay Blvd., League City
• Creekside Intermediate, 4320 W. Main St., League City
• North County Annex, 174 Calder Road, League City
• GISD Administration Building, 3904 Ave. T, Galveston
• Friendswood City Hall, 910 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood
