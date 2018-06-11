SANTA FE
A Santa Fe area man is accused of using a riding lawnmower to launch rocks at three people, including a 9-year-old girl, police said.
Johnny Manning, 72, was charged with injury to a child with intentional bodily injury and criminal mischief of more than $2,500, both felonies, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office. He also was charged with misdemeanor assault, law enforcement officials said.
Deputies were called to the 5900 block of Moore Road, in unincorporated Santa Fe, about 2:45 p.m. Saturday, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The caller said he had been dropping his daughter and former wife off at a house his ex shares with Manning, when Manning intentionally pelted the vehicle and the people with rocks flung by the blade of a lawnmower.
As the complainant parked his SUV in the street near the house, Manning got onto a riding lawnmower and drove it over the end of the gravel driveway, according to the affidavit.
The rocks broke the SUV’s windows, and caused multiple dents and scratches, police said. The rocks also hit the people, including the 9-year-old girl, in their faces and bodies, according to the affidavit.
Manning’s actions were caught on camera by the SUV’s owner, according to the affidavit.
The SUV’s owner said Manning “does not like him,” according to the affidavit.
Manning told deputies he had committed the attack “and would do so again if he had the chance,” according to the affidavit.
He was arrested Saturday and held on $46,500 bond, according to the affidavit. He was no longer in custody Monday.
