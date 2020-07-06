LEAGUE CITY
With the dust of the Independence Day weekend settled, Mayor Pat Hallisey hopes the city’s leaders will hit pause on reopening amenities until the current increase in coronavirus cases subsides, he said.
The city on July 1 suspended all summer programs at Hometown Heroes Park for at least two weeks because a visitor to the building tested positive for the coronavirus. The city also closed the municipal pools on Walker Street and at Hometown Heroes Park, with plans to reevaluate the pool closures Monday.
“We want to let this spike pass,” he said. “It’s hit everyone by surprise.”
The programs and the pools will remain closed at least through Sunday, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city. That will allow staff members to receive their test results and also to make sure the city has enough staffing for the programs available.
Then, on Monday, the city will reconsider whether to reopen the programs and the pools, Greer Osborne said.
Although Hallisey told The Daily News the city needs to prioritize health and safety right now, some residents strongly disagree.
“I think the closures are unnecessary,” said Robert Grimsley, a League City resident since 2012. “I think with the mask mandates and all that, it’s just unnecessary. If people are practicing social distancing, then those are public spaces and my tax dollars are paying for them.”
Shortly after the city announced the closures, some residents joined Grimsley in voicing their objections aloud.
“The reason we have problems here is because we seem to have our politicians stick their finger in the wind to see which way it’s blowing and base their decisions without actually doing research,” G.W. Boles said.
Not all residents agreed that city leaders were wrong to take precautions, however.
“Some folks don’t get it,” Byram Lass said. “They either think it’s overblown, or it isn’t really real.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered that face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state to stem the rise of coronavirus cases.
Abbott’s mask order alone should be enough to reduce the spread of cases, Grimsley argued.
“We need to open back up and take restrictions off,” Grimsley said. “Am I aware of the issues the virus is causing? Absolutely. But living in fear is not how you fix this. Destroying everyone’s livelihood over a virus that has got a 98 or 99 percent survival rate is ridiculous.”
Grimsley also criticized the city’s decision to cancel its fireworks display, arguing it was just another example of overreacting.
The city canceled its July 3 fireworks display after Abbott released an executive order, tightening restrictions statewide to stem the spread of the coronavirus. That earlier executive order limits outdoor gatherings to no more than 100 people, unless approved beforehand, officials said.
Videos of Fourth of July crowds across the nation alone should have been enough to justify that decision, Lass said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.