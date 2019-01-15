GALVESTON
The man killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening was an U.S. Air Force veteran and father of two, who had apparently been released from the Galveston County Jail just hours before his death, his family said Tuesday.
Kenneth Borroum, 54, died after he was struck by a pickup truck on Broadway in Galveston, police said.
Borroum’s daughter and former wife were at the Galveston Police Department on Tuesday trying to gather more information about his death, they said.
“He was a guy that would give you the shirt off his back, no matter what his situation was,” said Angela Noel, of Friendswood, Borroum’s former wife.
Borroum served in the Air Force for eight years as a supply technician, Noel said. He was disabled and receiving care through the U.S. Department on Veterans Affairs, Noel said. He was originally from St. Louis and was the father of two children, she said.
It was not completely clear Tuesday how Borroum ended up in Galveston. He most recently lived in Houston, Noel said.
“I have no idea why he was here,” Noel said. “I’m trying to figure out what happened.”
Galveston County Jail records indicate Borroum had been booked early Sunday on a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended or invalid license after being arrested on FM 3005 on the West End.
Borroum was released from the jail about 4:15 p.m., according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office. He was hit by a truck five hours later about 300 yards away from the front entrance of the jail, as he was trying to cross Broadway, police said.
Felony charges were filed Tuesday against the man police allege was behind the wheel of the truck that hit Borroum.
Donald Sanford, 54, was charged with accident involving death, according to Galveston County court records.
Sanford was arrested Monday on an outstanding warrant for driving while intoxicated, police said.
Police accused Sanford of hitting Borroum as he was crossing the road in the middle of the 5600 block of the street. There are no crosswalks or traffic lights in that section of Broadway.
Borroum died at a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital about 30 minutes after the crash, police said.
The truck did not stop after hitting Borroum, but witnesses were able to provide police with a partial license plate number, police said. That information led investigators to Sanford the next day, police said.
Texas law requires the operator of a vehicle involved in an accident that causes an injury to immediately stop and provide aid.
The charge filed against Sanford is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Sanford was held on $250,000 bond, according to court records. He was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.
Borroum’s daughter, Talysa Borroum, 30, of Seabrook, said she was relieved that witnesses were able to provide information to police that led to an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.