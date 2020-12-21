GALVESTON
The number of reported hospitalizations because of COVID-19 in Galveston County and eight surrounding counties reached a point Monday which, under state law, is supposed to trigger tighter COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and hospitals.
More than 15 percent of hospital beds in Trauma Service Area R had been used by COVID-19 patients since Dec. 15, according to data published by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
State health officials have ordered Galveston County Judge Mark Henry to help return the county to restrictions in place over the summer, including the mandatory closure of bars, the suspension of elective surgeries and more restricted customer capacities in commercial businesses.
Henry confirmed late Monday evening receiving a letter from Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Department of State Health Services, notifying the county it had reached the threshold requiring tightened restrictions under Abbott’s order. Henry previously had pledged to resist resuming those tighter restrictions saying local hospitals, although included in the trauma service area, haven’t reached a point to justify business restrictions and closures.
“Under the criteria laid out in GA-32, your area, TSA-R, meets the definition of a high hospitalization area and so may not conduct elective surgeries or reopen to the higher levels allowable under GA-32,” Hellerstedt wrote.
The tightened restrictions are supposed to remain in place until COVID hospitalizations are under 15 percent for seven consecutive days.
The message also was sent to the mayors of cities in Galveston County.
Under an executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott in October, regions reaching a 15 percent rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations are required to enact tighter restrictions to help curb the spread of the virus and conserve hospital space.
Under Abbott’s order, bars are required to close. Other commercial businesses are required to reduce their indoor capacities from 75 percent to 50 percent. Hospitals are required to cancel elective surgeries.
Galveston Mayor-elect Craig Brown confirmed he got a copy of Hellerstedt’s letter, but said it was “premature” to comment about what it means for local businesses and residents. Brown said he was waiting for guidance from the county before making any comments about the order.
A second letter, sent by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, asked Henry to rescind an order issued in October that allowed bars in Galveston County to reopen at 50 percent capacity.
County officials, and some local business groups, have vowed to push back against the state’s orders based on an argument that business closures are harmful to the local economy, and that hospital capacity hasn’t reached a crisis.
In some ways, the county has been preparing for the rollback for weeks.
Galveston County and the surrounding counties have been hovering near the 15 percent hospitalization rate for weeks. Monday was the first time since August the rate was been above the state’s threshold for seven consecutive days, however.
In anticipation of reaching the rollback threshold, county officials in recent weeks have criticized the method of collecting and calculating hospitalization data. They argued Galveston County should receive an exemption from Abbott’s rules because of the outsized number of hospital beds in the county because of the University of Texas Medical Branch.
They’ve also argued Galveston County’s situation is markedly different than other counties in the trauma service region, although recent data doesn’t seem to bear that out.
As of Monday, 107 COVID-19 patients were using hospital beds in Galveston County, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council. About 12 percent of operational beds were being used by COVID patients, according the council’s data.
In Jefferson County, 115 patients were using 13 percent of operational beds, according to the area council. In Brazoria County, there were 50 hospitalizations on Wednesday, which amounted to 10.75 percent of that county’s operational hospital beds, according to the area council.
The advisory council measures hospitalizations differently than the state health department.
County officials were meeting with local health officials Monday night to discuss the state’s orders and possible reactions to it.
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing the Galveston County. Since Nov. 29, the Galveston County Health District has identified 2,877 new cases of COVID-19 in local residents. The district announced 258 new cases on Monday alone, one of the highest single-day totals during the pandemic.
Despite the new cases, local hospital officials have so far said they had the capacity to handle the current surge, and noted that hospitalizations were much higher earlier in the pandemic. From the end of June until the beginning of August, county hospitals were treating more than 150 COVID-19 patients every day, according the area council.
