GALVESTON
Local leaders have issued voluntary evacuation orders for Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston Island's West End and other low-lying areas ahead of expected flooding and storm surge caused by Tropical Storm Beta.
If people living on Bolivar Peninsula are uncomfortable with staying in their homes for several days, they should think about getting to higher ground, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said Saturday morning.
While Tropical Storm Beta isn't expected to bring high rains, it is expected to flood Highway 87 and lead to conditions that could stop ferry services to Galveston, Henry said.
The Texas Department of Transportation runs the ferry.
"If you can manage three days in your house without leaving, then you're probably fine and don't need to leave," Henry said. "If you can't, you probably ought to think about someplace else to go."
People who stay should make sure they have everything they need through Wednesday, Henry said.
Residents of San Leon and Bacliff should also be paying attention to the storm as those areas are prone to flooding and storm surge, Henry said.
Galveston Mayor pro tem Craig Brown also called a voluntary evacuation Saturday morning for residents of Galveston's West End and other low-lying areas.
Flooding could make some streets impassible and elevated tides could inhibit drainage, the city warned.
The city also asked people who don't live or work in Galveston to return home.
A voluntary order advises people who are in low-lying areas or areas prone to flooding to seek higher ground. Galveston's West End, which is not protected by the seawall, and Bolivar Peninsula are examples of such areas.
As opposed to voluntary orders, mandatory evacuation orders, such as those announced on the island because of Hurricane Laura last month, trigger state assistance for evacuating and indicate first responders likely won't be able to reach residents for some time.
League City isn't issuing any evacuation orders but is preparing for the storm and asking residents to stay alert as Tropical Storm Beta comes closer to the areas, Mayor Pat Hallisey said.
The city plans to put pumps Monday in the area near Bayridge Park, 2913 Mariner Drive, which is prone to flooding, Hallisey said.
"Nobody believes this is going to be a huge wind event, but it is going to be a rain event," Hallisey said. "We're trying to anticipate, even though we don't know what it's going to do, worst case scenario."
People who do live in low-lying areas, such as Clear Creek or the Dickinson Bayou areas, should pay attention to the storm and seek another place to stay if they're uncomfortable in their homes, he said.
"If you're uncomfortable where you are, it doesn't take much to move to higher ground," Hallisey said.
Hallisey will know more Monday on whether he'll actually call for voluntary evacuation of low-lying areas, he said.
The storm is expected to approach the Texas coast around Port O'Connor Sunday and move slowly up the coast toward Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service.
The service expects the storm to bring 10 inches of rain to the areas, a decrease from the 15 inches expected yesterday.
The weather service has issued a hurricane watch from Port Aransas to High Island and a storm surge watch from Port Mansfield, Texas, to Cameron, Louisiana. The weather service expects to upgrade these watches to warnings Saturday, according to an early morning briefing.
The storm is not as powerful as Hurricane Harvey in 2017, which flooded properties and caused damage across Galveston County, Henry said. And the National Weather Service does expect the storm to speed up when it makes landfall, unlike Hurricane Harvey, which sat over the area and dumped water, Henry said.
"That's a problem for us because we're trying to make good choices, good decisions with a very low confidence forecast," Henry said.
The county plans to make another announcement about the storm Sunday morning, he said.
