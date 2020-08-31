GALVESTON
In March, Joel Mora had shows booked through the end of the year at the historic Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe. But all of that changed when the coronavirus swept into the region, bringing waves of closures.
“I was living the dream,” Mora, who owns the Old Quarter, said.
The venue is famous for its commitment to high-quality singer-songwriter, acoustic music and for its connection to legendary folk songwriter Townes Van Zandt.
Now, the Old Quarter, 413 20th St., is having to adapt to help bring attention, and needed revenue, during the ongoing pandemic.
It’s just one of many entertainment venues across the county that have fallen onto hard times after the virus shuttered many businesses. But entertainment industry experts insist the economic impact of these venues, like the Old Quarter, is crucial to local markets and that losing them would pose serious consequences.
HISTORIC VENUEFor decades, the Old Quarter has been known as a gathering place for songwriters, regionally and internationally. The venue has a knack for making connections between artists, Mora said.
“It’s a crossroads of songwriters,” Mora said. “There are so many people who have made connections. They would all come and meet here, sometimes for the first time.”
Mora and his wife, Angela, bought the venue in 2017 from previous owner Rex “Wrecks” Bell, a veteran musician who played bass guitar for Van Zandt, among other greats.
Bell had been a partner in the original Houston venue, which closed in the late 1970s. Bell reopened the Old Quarter in Galveston in 1996.
Mora, a Texas City native, first played at the venue in 1998 and was awed by the talent it drew, he said.
“You get to hang out with these guys that are icons,” Mora said. “That’s the magic of this place.”
The Old Quarter is an incredibly important place for musicians to make connections and meet other artists, local songwriter Gabe Wootton said.
“Guys like Joe Ely and Guy Clark came through and played the Old Quarter,” Wootton said.
Before the pandemic, Wootton was playing regular song swap evenings that brought different musicians together to perform alternating songs.
“Everybody in the room really knows something that you don’t know,” Wootton said. “It’s approachable and it’s available.”
The venue really does have a knack for bringing artists together, said Kevin Anthony. The musician is vocalist and fiddle player for Kevin Anthony & G-Town, a local Texas Cajun band.
“They have those open-mic nights and that’s a great place to song swap with other people,” Anthony said. “You can hook up with people on a song or a project.”
HARD TIMESLike other entertainment venues around the country, the Old Quarter is facing the challenge of reduced revenues because of closures brought on by the pandemic.
The venue is classified as a bar because its revenue normally comes largely from alcohol sales, Mora said. The ticket revenues go directly to the artists.
The state briefly lifted its closure orders on bars in late May, and the Old Quarter hosted a few limited-capacity shows, Mora said. But Gov. Greg Abbott closed bars in June, as cases began to spike again.
“We have to figure out something soon because you can’t keep begging people for money,” Mora said.
The venue has promoted merchandise sales and has been hosting live stream concerts, with options for people to donate. Last week, the Old Quarter hosted a streamed benefit afternoon in which Wootton, Kevin Anthony & G-Town, Hayes Carll and others played.
Mora wants to hold a few socially distanced outdoor concerts, but he needs to figure out how to get the appropriate permissions, he said.
Venues around the country like the Old Quarter are hurting, said Audrey Fix Schaefer, spokeswoman for the National Independent Venue Association.
The association has been advocating nationally for a $10 billion Save Our Stages package that would put money in the hands of local venues that have been forced to close because of COVID-19.
“We’ve never had to ask for money before,” Schaefer said. “This is the type of situation where if we don’t, we’ll go under.”
Venues have already been closing and that leaves a gap in communities, she said.
“Even if you don’t like to go for music, your town is benefiting from the foot traffic we pull in for the restaurants and hotels and retail businesses,” Schaefer said.
Every $1 spent at a music venue translates to $12 of economic impact in the surrounding area, she said.
That’s true for the Old Quarter, too, Wootton said. People come from all over the world to hear music at the venue, he said.
On New Year’s Day, the Old Quarter hosts a Townes Van Zandt memorial in which musicians play the songs of the late artist, who died Jan. 1, 1997.
Every year, a man from Ireland flies in just for the event, Wootton said.
“Last year, he flew in that day in Houston, came down to the show and got a flight back to Dublin at 4 in the morning,” Wootton said.
Independent music already had some funding problems before the pandemic, said Lauren Eddy, vocalist and guitarist with local band El Lago. The band recently participated in a benefit week meant to help regional venues, including the Old Quarter.
“It has fallen back on the alcohol sales,” Eddy said.
She’d like to see more public funding for independent music, she said.
“YOU FEEL THE HISTORY”
If things get bad enough, it could mean giving up the lease on the building, but Mora doesn’t want to do that, he said.
“This is an important room for songwriters,” Mora said. He sat in the venue on a sunny afternoon in front of posters advertising Tish Hinojosa and Rosie Flores shows. “You’re sitting in a temple.”
Mora is determined to fight for the business and so are others, he said.
“One thing that this pandemic proves to me is how much people love this place,” Mora said.
There’s something special about playing in the room, Eddy said.
“You feel the history of it because there’s so many things on the walls,” Eddy said. “That’s always a good way to feel about a venue. It doesn’t feel sterile. It feels very authentic.”
Unlike some other places that may put the musicians in the background, music is the focus of the Old Quarter, Eddy said.
People who go there care about music and pay attention, Anthony said.
“People are actually watching you,” Anthony said. “They’re maybe 2, 3 feet away from the stage. You’ve really got to get your showmanship going.”
The music the Old Quarter showcases is important to save, Mora said.
“This is a really important venue,” Mora said. “It is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.