GALVESTON
A Galveston man is accused of stabbing a family pet to death and threatening to kill his longtime girlfriend during an incident in which a 4-year-old boy accidentally fired an AK-47-type rifle in a house on Avenue Q, police said.
Mario Salinas, 27, of Galveston, was charged Monday with cruelty to a nonlivestock animal, tampering with physical evidence and terroristic threat to a family member, police said.
The arrest came after a series of events Monday morning, according to Galveston Police Department documents released Friday afternoon.
Police about 8 a.m. Monday received a domestic disturbance complaint from a woman who said her boyfriend had threatened to kill her and her pets, police said.
Salinas had learned the woman wanted to leave him, and threatened to chop her up, kill the family's cat and dog and take their two children, according to a police complaint.
The woman told officers she feared returning to her home in the 5700 block of Avenue Q, police said. She reported the incident while at work, and while her boyfriend and two children were still at the home on Avenue Q, police said.
At about 9:45 a.m., police received a phone call about a gunshot from inside the house where the woman had reported the domestic disturbance.
When officers arrived at the home, no one was there, police said. However, Salinas arrived at the house shortly with his boots and clothes covered in blood, according to the police complaint.
Salinas told officers his son had gotten hold of an AK-47 rifle and shot Snowflake, the family's cat, according to a police complaint.
A family friend who had been at house, however, told officers Salinas had stabbed the cat and disposed of it in an alley.
Animal control officers found a dead cat Wednesday in an alley on 67th Street, police said. A local veterinarian determined the cat had been stabbed 12 times, according to the complaint.
Police allege that during an argument with his girlfriend, Salinas took several firearms from a safe put them on a bed where they remained after his girlfriend left the house.
The boy later got onto the bed and pulled the trigger of the loaded rifle, police said. Police found a bullet hole in a dresser in a bedroom, and another hole on the back of the house, according to the complaint.
No one was injured by the gunshot, police said. The family's dog was unharmed in the incident, police said.
An investigation still was underway Friday, police said. Texas Child Protective Services also is investigating the incident, police said.
Salinas was in custody Friday at the Galveston County jail, according to jail records. His bond was set at $47,500. He was also being held on an emergency protective order, according to jail records.
