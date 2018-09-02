A lightning strike started a fire at a League City school Sunday, Clear Creek Independent School District officials said.
The roof of League City Intermediate caught fire Sunday after an apparent lightning strike, said Elaina Polsen, spokeswoman for the school district.
But damage to the school was minor, Polsen said.
The fire started about 12:50 p.m. and firefighters contained it before 3:20 p.m., Polsen said.
District officials planned for school to resume at the campus as normal Tuesday, Polsen said.
— Matt deGrood
