GALVESTON
Thousands of homes and businesses lost power Friday morning because of a blown electrical transformer, officials said.
The unplanned outage began about 7:45 a.m. and affected as many as 6,900 properties, according to CenterPoint Energy's power outage tracker. By 8:30 a.m., the outages had decreased to 4,700 properties.
The outages included areas near the east end of the Galveston Causeway, on Broadway, Pelican Island and 61st Street.
The company estimated power would be restored by 9:45 a.m.
